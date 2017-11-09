Karin Dor, would-be assassin in 'You Only Live Twice,' dies
BERLIN — German actress Karin Dor, who played an assassin sent by James Bond's nemesis Blofeld to kill the British agent in 1967's "You Only Live Twice," has died. She was 79.
Aside from would-be Bond assassin Helga Brandt — who ended up being fed to piranhas — Dor also played in Alfred Hitchcock's 1969 thriller "Topaz," and the U.S. crime series "Ironside" and "The FBI."
Dor was married three times, most recently to American stuntman and actor George Robotham, who died in 2007.
