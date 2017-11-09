'Real-life Iron Man,' Harlem Globetrotter set Guinness marks

NEW YORK — A British inventor billed as a real-life version of the superhero Iron Man has hit the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit at 32 mph (51 kph), a Guinness world record.

The record keeper announced Tuesday's feat on Thursday as part of its annual Guinness World Records day.

Other marks announced included a Swedish baker's record for the world's largest vegan cake, which weighs in at more than 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms). Harlem Globetrotter Thunder Law successfully made a basket Sunday on a 50-foot high hoop for a new mark. It's the 17th mark accomplished by the Globetrotters, and Law's fourth individual record.