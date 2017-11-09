Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
In anticipation of the report, the New York premiere of Louis C.K.'s controversial new film "I Love You, Daddy" was cancelled on Thursday night.
A
A
NEW YORK — Comedian Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them to their horror and embarrassment, according to a report in The New York Times.
Five women — including comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov, Rebecca Corry — allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.
A publicist for C.K. did not immediately respond to comment from The Associated Press. Another publicist told the Times the comedian would not respond to their reporting.
In anticipation of the report, the New York premiere of Louis C.K.'s controversial new film "I Love You, Daddy" was
C.K. is among the latest Hollywood figures to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Known for his candid, warts-and-all personal
He went on to become the head writer of "The Dana Carvey Show" from 1995-96 and contributed to the animated "TV Funhouse" vignettes on "Saturday Night Live."
He was a writer on "The Chris Rock Show" and voiced patients on the Comedy Central's "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist." He also wrote and directed the film "Pootie Tang" with Rock, an infamous bomb. His recent TV series are "Baskets," ''Horace and Pete" and "Better Things."
His new film, "I Love You, Daddy," had its premiere this summer at the Toronto International Film Festival. C.K., who co-starred in Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine," said he and co-writer Vernon Chatman wanted to make a movie about beloved artists who are trailed by murmurs of scandal.
Some also see the black-and-white 35mm film as C.K.'s response to his own controversies. Allegations of questionable sexual
In the film, C.K. plays a successful TV producer whose 17-year-old daughter begins a relationship with an older director. It spawns a kind of crisis for C.K.'s character, who has his own issues with how he treats women.
