Ellen Page says she felt 'violated' by Brett Ratner, alleges he outed her
Page alleges Ratner once suggested to a woman standing next to her that she have sex with her "to make her realize she's gay."
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Canadian actress Ellen Page is alleging filmmaker Brett Ratner made her feel "violated" with comments about her sexuality and outed her without her consent.
In a posting on Facebook, Page alleges Ratner once suggested to a woman standing next to her that she have sex with her "to make her realize she's gay."
Page says it happened when she was 18, during a pre-production meeting with the cast and crew of 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand," which Ratner directed.
The Oscar-nominated "Juno" star writes that she had "not yet come out to myself."
It was in 2014 that the Halifax native publicly came out as gay during a speech delivered at a human rights conference.
Page says Ratner had no regard for her well-being and left her with "long standing feelings of shame."
Ratner is facing several allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct, including from Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, which he has denied.
A representative for Ratner could not be immediately reached for comment about Page's statement.
Page also says in her post that she considers making a film with Woody Allen "the biggest regret of my career."
"I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because 'of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.' Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake," she wrote.
Allen has been accused of molesting his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow by his ex-partner Mia Farrow. He was investigated for the alleged molestation, but was never charged. He has consistently denied the abuse allegation.
— With files from The Associated Press
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
Most Popular
-
Medical marijuana dispensary owner charged after Halifax-area traffic stop
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
'Crazy spell:' Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits