The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending November 9, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

2. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

3. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

4. Call It What You Want, Taylor Swift

5. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith

6. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

7. What Lovers Do (feat. SZA), Maroon 5

8. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

9. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B

10. Bad at Love, Halsey

Top Albums

1. The Thrill of It All, Sam Smith

2. Red Pill Blues, Maroon 5

3. Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

4. Texoma Shore, Blake Shelton

5. Sweet Southern Sugar, Kid Rock

6. Just the Beginning, Grace VanderWaal

7. Heartbreak on a Full Moon, Chris Brown

8. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

9. NOW That's What I Call Music, ..., Various Artists

10. From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

__