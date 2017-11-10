The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
A
A
Share via Email
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending November 9, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
2. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
3. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
4. Call It What You Want, Taylor Swift
5. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith
6. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
7. What Lovers Do (feat. SZA), Maroon 5
8. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man
9. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B
10. Bad at Love, Halsey
Top Albums
1. The Thrill of It All, Sam Smith
2. Red Pill Blues, Maroon 5
3. Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
4. Texoma Shore, Blake Shelton
5. Sweet Southern Sugar, Kid Rock
6. Just the Beginning, Grace VanderWaal
7. Heartbreak on a Full Moon, Chris Brown
8. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
9. NOW That's What I Call Music, ..., Various Artists
10. From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
Most Popular
-
Fingers pointed at Trudeau as revised TPP deal collapses at summit meeting
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits
-