Box Office Top 20: 'Thor: Ragnarok' repeats at No. 1
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — "Thor: Ragnarok" topped the box office again in its second weekend, adding $57.1 million from North American
It beat out newcomers like the comedy sequel "Daddy's Home 2," which opened in second with a solid $29.7 million, and Kenneth Branagh's lush adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," which debuted in third with $28.7 million.
In fourth place was "A Bad Moms Christmas" with $11.5 million that bumps up its domestic total to $39.8 million, and in fifth was the horror pic "Jigsaw," in its third week in
Among smaller releases, the coming-of-age pic "Lady Bird" cracked the top 10 in its expansion to only 37
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $57,078,306, 4,080 locations, $13,990 average, $212,068,013, 2 Weeks.
2. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $29,651,193, 3,575 locations, $8,294 average, $29,651,193, 1 Week.
3. "Murder On The Orient Express," 20th Century Fox, $28,681,472, 3,341 locations, $8,585 average, $28,681,472, 1 Week.
4. "A Bad Moms Christmas," STX Entertainment, $11,468,964, 3,615 locations, $3,173 average, $39,832,590, 2 Weeks.
5. "Jigsaw," Lionsgate, $3,424,319, 2,651 locations, $1,292 average, $34,358,412, 3 Weeks.
6. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," Lionsgate, $2,001,108, 1,900 locations, $1,053 average, $45,851,571, 4 Weeks.
7. "Geostorm," Warner Bros., $1,641,680, 1,685 locations, $974 average, $31,720,572, 4 Weeks.
8. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $1,460,463, 863 locations, $1,692 average, $88,051,760, 6 Weeks.
9. "Happy Death Day," Universal, $1,266,440, 1,564 locations, $810 average, $54,908,045, 5 Weeks.
10. "Lady Bird," A24, $1,199,748, 37 locations, $32,426 average, $1,731,828, 2 Weeks.
11. "Let There Be Light," Atlas Distribution Company, $1,114,560, 774 locations, $1,440 average, $5,939,454, 3 Weeks.
12. "Only The Brave," Sony, $936,889, 1,207 locations, $776 average, $17,060,805, 4 Weeks.
13. "Thank You For Your Service," Universal, $853,295, 1,348 locations, $633 average, $9,063,685, 3 Weeks.
14. "Lego Ninjago Movie, The," Warner Bros., $801,680, 771 locations, $1,040 average, $58,524,340, 8 Weeks.
15. "The Foreigner," STX Entertainment, $781,257, 737 locations, $1,060 average, $33,474,379, 5 Weeks.
16. "Victoria And Abdul," Focus Features, $677,906, 637 locations, $1,064 average, $21,140,610, 8 Weeks.
17. "The Florida Project," A24, $540,507, 229 locations, $2,360 average, $3,800,385, 6 Weeks.
18. "Loving Vincent," Good Deed Entertainment, $512,194, 212 locations, $2,416 average, $3,931,068, 8 Weeks.
19. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $508,815, 592 locations, $859 average, $21,520,056, 6 Weeks.
20. "LBJ," Vertical Entertainment, $486,285, 608 locations, $800 average, $2,062,231, 2 Weeks.
---
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen