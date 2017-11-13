Geldof to turn in Dublin honour to protest plight of Rohingya
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Irish rock singer Bob Geldof says he is returning his Freedom of the City of Dublin
The founder of Live Aid says Suu Kyi is a "handmaiden to genocide" whose association with Ireland's capital "shames us all."
Suu Kyi is a Nobel peace laureate for her leadership of the democracy movement in Myanmar but she has come under widespread criticism as her country's civilian leader because of violence that has caused many in the Rohingya minority to flee the country.
In a statement, Geldof says he will turn his award in at City Hall on Monday morning. He says he is a "proud Dubliner" and does not want the ceremonial title while Suu Kyi also holds it.
He says that "her association with our city shames us all and we should have no truck with it, even by default."
Myanmar is a Buddhist-majority country that doesn't recognize Rohingya as an ethnic group, contending they are Bengali migrants from
The latest violence began with a series of attacks Aug. 25 by Rohingya insurgents that was followed by attacks by Myanmar security forces on Rohingya villages that the U.N. and human rights groups have criticized as a campaign of ethnic cleansing.
Suu Kyi was awarded the Dublin
In a speech this past September, Suu Kyi urged the international community to be patient over the crisis, and also suggested that the fleeing Rohingya were partly responsible.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
Most Popular
-
Halifax council to debate code of conduct, one councillor's alleged breach
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
A Syrian man gave $120,000 to Canada to migrate here. Then he died. Now his family is out of luck
-