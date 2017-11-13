'Hamilton' creator to use London debut as climate fundraiser

LONDON — The creator of the hit musical "Hamilton" plans to use the show's international debut in London next month to raise money to combat climate change.

Writer, composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, said Monday that donors to two environmental charities will be eligible to win the chance to accompany the couple to "Hamilton's" London premiere.

Miranda told the Associated Press they chose the Natural Resources Defence Council and Britain-based charity 10:10 as the fundraiser's beneficiaries because of their commitment to combatting climate change.

"With 'Hamilton's' first international production, we think it is appropriate to tackle an issue that affects the international community," Miranda said.

The decision to focus on climate change gives the production another chance to call out U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration. Trump has threatened to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate accord to control global warming.

The New York cast of "Hamilton" had an early clash with the Trump team when actor Brandon Victor Dixon spoke directly to then- Vice-President-elect Mike Pence during a curtain call when Pence attended the Broadway show a year ago.

"I thought what we said was very respectful," Miranda said. "What he said boiled down to, 'Please, represent all of us when you represent us.'"

Refurbishment work at the Victoria Palace Theatre has delayed the musical's debut in London. It now is set for early December.