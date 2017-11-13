'Hamilton' creator to use London debut as climate fundraiser
LONDON — The creator of the hit musical "Hamilton" plans to use the show's international debut in London next month to raise money to combat climate change.
Writer, composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, said Monday that donors to two environmental charities will be eligible to win the chance to accompany the couple to "Hamilton's" London premiere.
Miranda told the Associated Press they chose the Natural Resources
"With 'Hamilton's' first international production, we think it is appropriate to tackle an issue that affects the international community," Miranda said.
The decision to focus on climate change gives the production another chance to call out U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration. Trump has threatened to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate accord to control global warming.
The New York cast of "Hamilton" had an early clash with the Trump team when actor Brandon Victor Dixon spoke directly to then-
"I thought what we said was very respectful," Miranda said. "What he said boiled down to, 'Please, represent all of us when you represent us.'"
Refurbishment work at the Victoria Palace Theatre has delayed the musical's debut in London. It now is set for early December.
Miranda said he was "frustrated" by the delays, but excited about the British cast assembled for the show.
