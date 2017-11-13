'Lord of the Rings' TV series coming to Amazon Prime
NEW YORK — Amazon says it has acquired the global television rights to "The Lord of the Rings," based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a multi-season commitment.
Set in Middle Earth, this TV series will explore new story lines preceding Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring." The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series, Amazon said Monday.
No launch date or cast members for the new series was announced by Amazon.
