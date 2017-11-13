Russian TV network registers as foreign agent in US
MOSCOW — The chief editor of the Russian state-funded TV channel RT says the company has met the U.S. demand to register as a foreign agent.
Margarita Simonyan said Monday on RT's Russian-language
Simonyan said that failure to
Russian lawmakers are drafting retaliatory measures.
The U.S. intelligence agencies have alleged RT served as a tool for the Kremlin to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Russia denies interfering.
