Free-speech group urges college to reverse play cancellation

BOSTON — Free-speech advocates are urging Brandeis University to reconsider its cancellation of stage play about the late comedian Lenny Bruce.

The Boston-area school says it will no longer stage a premiere of the play "Buyer Beware" after some students and alumni alleged that the play contains racist language and themes.

But the non-profit group Foundation for Individual Rights in Education says the decision should be reversed and wants an explanation from the school.

An open letter from the Philadelphia-based group says Brandeis should defend the free-speech principles that Bruce fought for. It was also signed by Bruce's daughter, Kitty.

Bruce was known for his profanity-laced routines that sparked several arrests for obscenity in the 1960s. An archive of his work is housed at Brandeis.