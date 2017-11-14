Free-speech group urges college to reverse play cancellation
BOSTON — Free-speech advocates are urging Brandeis University to reconsider its cancellation of stage play about the late comedian Lenny Bruce.
The Boston-area school says it will no longer stage a premiere of the play "Buyer Beware" after some students and alumni alleged that the play contains racist language and themes.
But the
An open letter from the Philadelphia-based group says Brandeis should defend the free-speech principles that Bruce fought for. It was also signed by Bruce's daughter, Kitty.
Bruce was known for his profanity-laced routines that sparked several arrests for obscenity in the 1960s. An archive of his work is housed at Brandeis.
A university spokeswoman did not immediately comment.
