Meek Mill's lawyers ask judge to step down before appeal
PHILADELPHIA — A lawyer for Meek Mill is asking a Philadelphia judge to recuse herself before he appeals the rapper's sentence of two to four years in prison.
Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Mill last week for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.
On Tuesday, his lawyers asked Brinkley to step down, saying she stepped out of her judicial bounds numerous times. Among the examples cited was the judge suggesting Mill record a version of the Boyz II Men song "On Bended Knee" and specifically mention the judge in it. The lawyer says after Mill declined, the judge replied: "Suit yourself."
On Monday night, former Philadelphia 76er Julius Erving, Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins and rapper Rick Ross were among hundreds of people gathered to protest Mill's imprisonment.
