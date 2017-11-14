NBC News executive fired for 'inappropriate conduct'
NEW YORK — NBC News says it has fired Matt Zimmerman, its top talent booker, for "inappropriate conduct" with more than one woman at the network.
Zimmerman used to be in charge of arranging guests for the "Today" show but in 2014 was promoted to
The network didn't give any details Tuesday about Zimmerman's
Messages sent to Zimmerman were not immediately returned Tuesday.
NBC recently fired political contributor Mark Halperin, who had been accused of sexual harassment by several women dating to when he worked at ABC News more than a decade ago.
