Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to co-host Spirit Awards again
LOS ANGELES — Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are set to co-host the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards.
Film Independent said Tuesday that "Oh, Hello on Broadway" duo will return for the second year in a row.
Kroll and Mulaney were well-received as the emcees of the 2017 awards.
The Independent Spirit Awards will be broadcast live on IFC on Saturday, March 3, the day before the Academy Awards. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
