Paris: Rare manuscripts to be sold from alleged pyramid scam

The original hand written manuscript "Surrealism Manifesto" by French novelist Andre Breton is displayed prior to the auction of the Aristophil Collections, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, west of Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Thousands of French private investors, victims of a vast pyramid scheme, hope to get some of their stake back when a huge collection of rare and valuable manuscripts begin to be auctioned in Paris next month by court order. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS — Thousands of French investors are hoping to recover some of the money they lost in an alleged pyramid scheme when a collection of rare manuscripts goes up for auction starting next month.

The 130,000-piece collection is estimated to be worth a sum that could run eight or nine figures. It includes the original manuscript for "The 120 Days of Sodom," a scandalous novel by the Marquis de Sade, and a hand-written testimony by an American survivor of the Titanic.

A court seized the so-called Aristophil collection and ordered it to be sold off, a process expected to take years. Top lots for the first auction were displayed Tuesday.

Investigators suspect the items were acquired through a pyramid scheme in which works allegedly purchased by clients were resold to new investors.

