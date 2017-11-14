Residente feels freer after first solo album success

NEW YORK — Whatever happens at Thursday's Latin Grammys, Residente can relax.

The Puerto Rican rapper, who has a leading nine nominations including album, song, and record of the year, admits that he felt pressured to do "something huge and great" after spending a decade with Calle 13, the most decorated act in the history of the Latin Grammys.

"Residente" is his first solo album. It includes 13 songs that he wrote and recorded over two years travelling around some of his ancestors' countries of origin, based on a DNA test. He started in the Russian province of Siberia, and also visited China, The Caucasus and West Africa.