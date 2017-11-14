Residente feels freer after first solo album success
NEW YORK — Whatever happens at Thursday's Latin Grammys, Residente can relax.
The Puerto Rican rapper, who has a leading nine nominations including album, song, and record of the year, admits that he felt pressured to do "something huge and great" after spending a decade with Calle 13, the most decorated act in the history of the Latin Grammys.
"Residente" is his first solo album. It includes 13 songs that he wrote and recorded over two years
Residente is going to perform at the Latin Grammys, which will air live on Univision from Las Vegas.
