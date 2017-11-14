Entertainment

Residente feels freer after first solo album success

In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rican rapper Residente, founder of the group Calle 13, poses for a portrait in New York. Residente, who released his first solo album this year, is the leading contender at Thursday's Latin Grammys with nine nominations. His group Calle 13 and Juanes hold the record for most Latin Grammy wins of all-time. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Whatever happens at Thursday's Latin Grammys, Residente can relax.

The Puerto Rican rapper, who has a leading nine nominations including album, song, and record of the year, admits that he felt pressured to do "something huge and great" after spending a decade with Calle 13, the most decorated act in the history of the Latin Grammys.

"Residente" is his first solo album. It includes 13 songs that he wrote and recorded over two years travelling around some of his ancestors' countries of origin, based on a DNA test. He started in the Russian province of Siberia, and also visited China, The Caucasus and West Africa.

Residente is going to perform at the Latin Grammys, which will air live on Univision from Las Vegas.

