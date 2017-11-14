Shakira postpones European tour due to vocal problems

NEW YORK — Shakira is postponing her European tour until next year after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage.

The 40-year-old Colombian sensation took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologize to her fans, saying she has a "heavy heart" but must stop singing to recover.

"All the years I've been signing, I've never been faced with a situation like this," she wrote in statements in both English and Spanish. She says she can't wait to be back onstage and "hear your voices singing along with mine."