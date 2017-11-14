Study: Women and minority TV directors make modest gains
LOS ANGELES — Women and minority television directors made modest gains last season, but the majority of television episodes are still directed by white men, the Directors Guild of America found in a study released Tuesday.
The guild's study states that 62
Non-white directors accounted for 22
The numbers reflect low single-digit increases for female and minority directors from previous seasons: White women directed 16
Directors Guild President Thomas Schlamme wrote in a statement accompanying the report that the results show "stark disparities among the major studios that raise questions about how committed to inclusion some employers really are."
He said studios must do more to find directors from diverse backgrounds.
"Frankly, it's hard to understand why they're not doing more," Schlamme said. "Even if all the right reasons are not enough for them, they should at least be motivated by the bottom line — inclusion just makes good business sense."
The report also ranks studios and their subsidiaries on the racial and ethnic breakdown of its directors. The study found 20th Century Fox was the most inclusive studio, producing 553 episodes of content, with 55
ABC, which accounted for the most content with 614 episodes, ranked fifth out of 10 studios reviewed, with white men accounting for 64
