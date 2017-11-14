The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending November 12, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child - 9780399593499 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero - 9780762448319 - (Running Press)

3. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham - 9780385541183 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly - 9780316225915 - (Little, Brown and Company)

6. That Wintry Feeling by Debbie Macomber - 9781941824030 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Wonder by R. J. Palacio - 9780375899881 - (Random House Children's Books)

8. Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie - 9780061753824 - (William Morrow Paperbacks)

9. Angel Falls by Kristin Hannah - 9780307756961 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10 .Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.