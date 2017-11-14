Tracee Ellis Ross to host the American Music Awards
NEW YORK — Tracee Ellis Ross will be close by when her mom, Diana Ross, is
The "black-ish" actress says she's excited to be named the host but is "especially thrilled" to do it the year that her mother is getting the Lifetime Achievement award.
Diana Ross will not only be
Performers at Sunday's event in Los Angeles include Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Niall Horan.
Christina Aguilera will perform a special tribute to "The Bodyguard" soundtrack, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
