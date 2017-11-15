BC-BKN--Spurs-Timberwolves,LongBox

Entertainment

FG FT Reb
SAN ANTONIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aldridge 27:48 5-14 5-5 5-10 3 4 15
Anderson 25:30 4-7 0-0 1-5 0 2 8
Gasol 28:18 5-9 3-3 1-8 4 1 13
Green 30:48 4-8 0-0 0-2 2 3 11
Mills 28:14 4-10 3-3 0-1 5 1 13
Gay 22:01 3-8 1-2 1-5 1 3 7
Forbes 20:47 3-5 0-0 0-2 1 2 8
Murray 19:46 1-5 0-0 2-4 1 0 2
Ginobili 18:03 1-6 0-0 2-3 2 1 2
Lauvergne 12:42 3-5 1-2 1-5 0 1 7
Paul 4:25 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Bertans 1:38 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 33-79 13-15 13-45 20 18 86

Percentages: FG .418, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Green 3-6, Forbes 2-2, Mills 2-6, Aldridge 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Lauvergne 0-1, Murray 0-1, Gasol 0-2, Gay 0-2, Ginobili 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 16 (24 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ginobili 2, Anderson, Murray).

Turnovers: 16 (Aldridge 3, Gasol 3, Anderson 2, Gay 2, Ginobili 2, Murray 2, Green, Lauvergne).

Steals: 4 (Forbes, Gay, Green, Mills).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gibson 30:05 3-8 3-4 2-8 1 3 10
Wiggins 35:40 4-11 2-4 0-2 3 1 11
Towns 40:24 10-18 4-6 6-16 2 4 26
Butler 32:59 2-13 2-2 1-5 5 0 6
Teague 33:23 7-13 0-0 0-1 6 3 16
Bjelica 22:07 5-9 0-0 1-4 2 4 11
Crawford 18:25 2-5 0-0 0-1 3 0 5
Jones 14:36 2-5 0-0 0-2 4 0 4
Muhammad 12:20 4-5 0-0 1-2 1 1 9
Totals 240:00 39-87 11-16 11-41 27 16 98

Percentages: FG .448, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Towns 2-2, Teague 2-4, Bjelica 1-2, Crawford 1-2, Gibson 1-2, Muhammad 1-2, Wiggins 1-2, Butler 0-1, Jones 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 6 (8 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Towns 2, Bjelica, Butler).

Turnovers: 6 (Teague 2, Towns 2, Butler, Jones).

Steals: 9 (Butler 3, Teague 2, Bjelica, Crawford, Jones, Towns).

Technical Fouls: coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), 10:57 fourth.

San Antonio 24 19 22 21—86
Minnesota 18 39 18 23—98

A_18,978 (19,356).

Officials_J.T. Orr, Mark Lindsay, Tony Brown

