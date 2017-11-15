BC-BKN--Spurs-Timberwolves,LongBox
A
A
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aldridge
|27:48
|5-14
|5-5
|5-10
|3
|4
|15
|Anderson
|25:30
|4-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|8
|Gasol
|28:18
|5-9
|3-3
|1-8
|4
|1
|13
|Green
|30:48
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|11
|Mills
|28:14
|4-10
|3-3
|0-1
|5
|1
|13
|Gay
|22:01
|3-8
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|7
|Forbes
|20:47
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|8
|Murray
|19:46
|1-5
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|2
|Ginobili
|18:03
|1-6
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|1
|2
|Lauvergne
|12:42
|3-5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|7
|Paul
|4:25
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Bertans
|1:38
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|33-79
|13-15
|13-45
|20
|18
|86
Percentages: FG .418, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Green 3-6, Forbes 2-2, Mills 2-6, Aldridge 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Lauvergne 0-1, Murray 0-1, Gasol 0-2, Gay 0-2, Ginobili 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 16 (24 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ginobili 2, Anderson, Murray).
Turnovers: 16 (Aldridge 3, Gasol 3, Anderson 2, Gay 2, Ginobili 2, Murray 2, Green, Lauvergne).
Steals: 4 (Forbes, Gay, Green, Mills).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gibson
|30:05
|3-8
|3-4
|2-8
|1
|3
|10
|Wiggins
|35:40
|4-11
|2-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|11
|Towns
|40:24
|10-18
|4-6
|6-16
|2
|4
|26
|Butler
|32:59
|2-13
|2-2
|1-5
|5
|0
|6
|Teague
|33:23
|7-13
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|3
|16
|Bjelica
|22:07
|5-9
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|11
|Crawford
|18:25
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|5
|Jones
|14:36
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|4
|Muhammad
|12:20
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|9
|Totals
|240:00
|39-87
|11-16
|11-41
|27
|16
|98
Percentages: FG .448, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Towns 2-2, Teague 2-4, Bjelica 1-2, Crawford 1-2, Gibson 1-2, Muhammad 1-2, Wiggins 1-2, Butler 0-1, Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 6 (8 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 4 (Towns 2, Bjelica, Butler).
Turnovers: 6 (Teague 2, Towns 2, Butler, Jones).
Steals: 9 (Butler 3, Teague 2, Bjelica, Crawford, Jones, Towns).
Technical Fouls: coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), 10:57 fourth.
|San Antonio
|24
|19
|22
|21—86
|Minnesota
|18
|39
|18
|23—98
A_18,978 (19,356).
Officials_J.T. Orr, Mark Lindsay, Tony Brown
