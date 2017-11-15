Blake Shelton as Sexiest Man Alive is fantastic news for mediocre men: Menon

People magazine needs to launch an immediate investigation into how this year’s vote for Sexiest Man Alive was rigged by a prankster.

I don’t know what went down in the 2017 Sexy Lab. But if a trickster is not to blame, then maybe it was internal sabotage. A miscount? Russian hackers? A colossal bribe from Gwen Stefani? Temporary blindness?

I am not blaming Blake Shelton. This is not his fault. He did not beg People to splash his perfectly average face all over its new Special Double Issue. He does not deserve the living hell that awaits over the next 12 months as friends crack endless sarcastic jokes and strangers slow down in public to give him a bewildered once over while thinking, “Really? Sexiest Man Alive? Yeah, I’m not seeing it.”

It would be one thing if People had tried to convince us Shelton is the Nicest Man Alive or even the Friendliest Man Alive. While still subjective, we could at least debate those designations without falling out of our chairs in laughter.

Sexiest Man Alive? This poor guy is not even the Sexiest Man in Country Music. He’s not the Sexiest Man in his Zip Code or Street. If you were to size up the gardeners, cooks, pool boys, assistants and errand runners, I’m not sure he’s even the Sexiest Man in His Household.

And this lower standard amounts to a double standard.

Each year, when People bestows the title of World’s Most Beautiful Woman, the female celebrity is presented on the cover in a state of extreme glamour. An army of stylists, makeup artists and lighting pros work together to create a flawless image.

But in the cover photo released on Tuesday night, Shelton looks like he climbed out of a hammock after taking a backyard nap in a hand-me-down casual blue shirt a third cousin once swiped from The Gap.

His left hand is awkwardly behind his head, like he’s about to be arrested by the cops and charged with public unsightliness. His eyes are way too small for his nose. His chin could serve as a landing pad for a drone. His hair looks like it was sculpted from Brillo Pads. He has the look of a man who, even after showering three times, still smells like sawdust.

Even Shelton seems baffled by the notion he is Sexiest Man Alive.

As he told the magazine: “Y’all must be running out of people . . . Wow, we have run out of celebrities with both eyes . . . we’re just down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.”

In a video People posted online, staff writer Melody Chui praised Shelton for being “sweet,” “relatable,” “friendly,” “funny,” and “down to earth,” right after observing: “When people think about Blake, they don’t focus in on abs or a pretty face or whatnot — like a typical sexy man.”

Huh? His lack of sexiness is why he is now Sexiest Man Alive? If People ever hands out an award for Shortest Man Alive, LeBron James can surely expect a call.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m thrilled for Shelton, who is such a good sport.

But more importantly, I’m thrilled for every man I know.

For too long, we regular guys have been forced to scrutinize Sexiest Man Alive covers and feel bad about ourselves. We’ve objectified these studs and objectively concluded we are not similar objects.

I will never possess David Beckham’s mesmerizing eyes or The Rock’s insanely muscular body. My wife will never look at me the way she looks at Orlando Bloom or Chris Hemsworth. She barely looks at me at all.

But as of Wednesday, even if I remain way uglier than Shelton, the gap between me and the Sexiest Man Alive has never been smaller. This is a revelation. It’s like strapping on skates only to suddenly discover you can play hockey as well as Auston Matthews. Or putting on fancy socks only to suddenly discover you can break promises as well as Justin Trudeau.

The pipe dream has ruptured and handsome parity is spewing out from the pages of People. At long last, there is no moat outside the once-gated fortress known as Sexiest Man Alive. There are no barriers to entry. And since it’s all about personality now, there’s no need to even bother with abdominal crunches or a makeover.

If Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive, any one of us can be the Sexiest Man Alive.

“I’m owning this moment,” he told People. “I’ve been ugly my whole life. If I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it.”