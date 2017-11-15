Cards Against Humanity attempts to deal a blow to Donald Trump

Cards Against Humanity wants to ____ the U.S. president and ____ his ____ border wall.

The company behind the saucy fill-in-the blanks party game set off a minor media frenzy on Tuesday with the announcement that they purchased land on the U.S.-Mexico border in order to make it harder for Donald Trump to build a wall there.

Metro confirmed this wasn’t a mere marketing stunt: It’s real, according to company spokeswoman Jenn Bane.

“I can confirm that we did buy land,” Bane said in an email. “We bought an empty plot right on the U.S./Mexico border. We also retained a law firm that specializes in eminent domain cases. The law firm can defend the land and make it really tedious and costly for a stupid wall to be constructed there.”

The move was part of the game’s holiday campaign, Cards Against Humanity Saves America.

“It’s 2017, and the government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America,” the company states on its website. “Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing.”

The $15 promotion comes with six “surprises” by mail throughout December, including an illustrated map of the land and some bonus cards for the game.

By the afternoon, it was already sold out.