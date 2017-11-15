Cinefamily to close amid sexual misconduct investigation
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The independent Los Angeles movie
Cinefamily's board of directors said Tuesday that it was shutting down after 10 years of operation, citing crippling debt and "the conduct of some." The decision came after an exhaustive analysis of the
The
Giles Miller of Lynx Insights & Investigations spearheaded the inquiry, during which no victims came forward to corroborate rape claims, but the investigation did uncover serious concerns and breaches of acceptable
The decision to close, the board said, "comes amid the very necessary and overdue conversation about sexual assault and harassment in our industry."
Cinefamily had many celebrity supporters and fans including Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg, David Geffen, Brie Larson, Jon Favreau, Sting and James L. Brooks. Many of the major film studios also financially backed the
The physical
"The Cinefamily was a unique institution with game-changing programming and a film-loving vitality," the board said in its statement. "We hope a new organization will emerge that reflects the positive spirit of the film community and finds a way to again celebrate the best of cinema in a healthy environment."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen