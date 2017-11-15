Court sides with filmmaker who challenged Vancouver aquarium's captivity practice
A documentary called "Vancouver Aquarium Uncovered" criticized the practice of keeping beluga whales and dolphins in captivity.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Appeal Court has ruled in favour of a filmmaker whose documentary criticized the Vancouver Aquarium's practice of keeping beluga whales and dolphins in captivity.
It says a lower court judge erred in ordering the filmmaker to remove 15 segments of his documentary that the aquarium said could cause the facility irreparable harm.
Justice Mary E. Saunders says in a written ruling that the evidence does not support claims that Gary Charbonneau's one-hour documentary brought the facility bad publicity.
Saunders says aspects of "Vancouver Aquarium Uncovered" that are highly critical come from clips of public hearings where aquarium officials have spoken and of their public positions and budgets, juxtaposed with interviews of experts.
The aquarium won an injunction in April 2016 that forced Charbonneau to remove nearly five minutes of material taken from its website and blog for the film, which YouTube refused to remove at the facility's request.
Charbonneau's lawyer Arden Beddoes says the removed content will be replaced in the film, which he says legitimately criticized practices that are increasingly debated by the public in Vancouver and elsewhere.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
Most Popular
-
Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution'
-
Developer signals legal action after Halifax council votes down Willow Tree height change
-
Nova Scotia man gets 18-month jail sentence for abusing young daughters
-