Lawyers: Former 'Bachelor' performed CPR on dying driver

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Attorneys for former "Bachelor" contestant Chris Soules say he performed CPR on an Iowa farmer who died after Soules rear-ended his tractor in April.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the attorneys filed a motion Monday seeking the dismissal of the charge against Soules — leaving the scene of a fatal accident. They say Soules performed CPR on 66-year-old Kenneth Moser until it became clear the effort was futile.

Soules is a 35-year-old farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" in 2015. Investigators say he slammed into the tractor with his truck, killing Moser, and fled the scene. He was arrested later at his home in Aurora, about 10 miles away.

