Linkin Park dedicating new live album to Chester Bennigton

NEW YORK — Linkin Park is releasing a new live album that the band is dedicating to late member Chester Bennington.

The group says their last live shows before Bennington died in July were "extraordinary." The "One More Light Live" album will be released on Dec. 15.

The songs were performed on the One More Light World Tour, which kicked off in May in South America and Europe. The U.S. leg of the tour was cancelled after Bennington hanged himself a day before the tour was to begin.