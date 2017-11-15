Linkin Park dedicating new live album to Chester Bennigton
NEW YORK — Linkin Park is releasing a new live album that the band is dedicating to late member Chester Bennington.
The group says their last live shows before Bennington died in July were "extraordinary." The "One More Light Live" album will be released on Dec. 15.
The songs were performed on the One More Light World Tour, which kicked off in May in South America and Europe. The U.S. leg of the tour was
The band said with his voice, Bennington turned "pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection." For fans who have never been to a Linkin Park show, the band hopes the live album "gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were."
