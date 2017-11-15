'Manufacturing Consent' co-author Edward Herman dies at 92

NEW YORK — An author, educator and longtime critic of American foreign policy who co-wrote the influential media study "Manufacturing Consent" has died. Edward S. Herman was 92.

"Manufacturing Consent" co-author Noam Chomsky says Herman died Nov. 11 in Philadelphia. No other details were immediately available.

"Manufacturing Consent" was published in 1988 and became a catchphrase and widely cited text for media co-operation in promoting government policies. The book was adapted into a 1992 documentary of the same name.

Herman and Chomsky also co-wrote "The Political Economy of Human Rights" and "Counter-Revolutionary Violence." A compilation of his work, "The Myth of The Liberal Media: An Edward Herman Reader," came out in 1999.