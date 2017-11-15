'Manufacturing Consent' co-author Edward Herman dies at 92
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — An author, educator and longtime critic of American foreign policy who co-wrote the influential media study "Manufacturing Consent" has died. Edward S. Herman was 92.
"Manufacturing Consent" co-author Noam Chomsky says Herman died Nov. 11 in Philadelphia. No other details were immediately available.
"Manufacturing Consent" was published in 1988 and became a catchphrase and widely cited text for media
Herman and Chomsky also co-wrote "The Political Economy of Human Rights" and "Counter-Revolutionary Violence." A compilation of his work, "The Myth of The Liberal Media: An Edward Herman Reader," came out in 1999.
He was a professor emeritus at the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen