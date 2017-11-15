Pharrell Williams sounds warning about climate change
SHANGHAI — Pharrell Williams is using music to sound the warning about climate change.
The Grammy-winning musician appeared in Shanghai this week to debut a song titled "100 Years," which he described as "a postcard, a sarcastic one, to the people who should be ashamed to call themselves scientists and politicians."
The song addresses those who deny climate change.
Said Williams: "I thought, 'Let me just troll all the pseudoscientists, the ones that don't care about the ecosystem.'"
However, the targets of his song most likely won't hear it; the collaboration with cognac brand Louis XIII is set for release in 100 years.
