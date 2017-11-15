Entertainment

Pharrell Williams sounds warning about climate change

FILE - In this April 22, 2017 file photo, Pharrell Williams performs at To the Rescue! Los Angeles Human Society Benefit in Los Angeles. Williams is using music to sound the warning about climate change. The Grammy-winning musician appeared in Shanghai to debut a song titled ‚Äú100 Years." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this April 22, 2017 file photo, Pharrell Williams performs at To the Rescue! Los Angeles Human Society Benefit in Los Angeles. Williams is using music to sound the warning about climate change. The Grammy-winning musician appeared in Shanghai to debut a song titled ‚Äú100 Years." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

SHANGHAI — Pharrell Williams is using music to sound the warning about climate change.

The Grammy-winning musician appeared in Shanghai this week to debut a song titled "100 Years," which he described as "a postcard, a sarcastic one, to the people who should be ashamed to call themselves scientists and politicians."

The song addresses those who deny climate change.

Said Williams: "I thought, 'Let me just troll all the pseudoscientists, the ones that don't care about the ecosystem.'"

However, the targets of his song most likely won't hear it; the collaboration with cognac brand Louis XIII is set for release in 100 years.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular