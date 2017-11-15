Rose McGowan plans 'not guilty' plea on Virginia drug charge

WASHINGTON — Actress Rose McGowan says she'll plead not guilty when she's arraigned Thursday on a drug charge outside Washington.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says McGowan surrendered to Airports Authority Police on Tuesday. She's charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The felony charge stems from what police say were narcotics found among McGowan's personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

McGowan is among several actresses who've said movie mogul Harvey Weinstein forced them into unwanted sex, something Weinstein has denied.