In the age of Thor, Eric McCormack takes a small movie to the big screen

Eric McCormack is having some serious flashbacks these days. After 11 years, the Toronto-born star has finally landed another TV hit — with the exact same show that dominated small-screens all those years ago — Will & Grace.

“I like to say it’s my other time-travel show this year,” laughed McCormack, who’s also currently appearing in the Netflix sci-fi series Travelers. “We shot our 10th episode last night and so much of the crew is back and all our producers and writers that it feels like 2004.”

Premiering last September to outstanding ratings, Will & Grace has led all scripted shows for Thursday nights. Now McCormack is hoping some of that success will spill over for Considering Love And Other Magic — the Canadian feature he filmed before a nine-minute Will & Grace election-themed online skit suddenly sent the sitcom into resurrection-mode.

The forthcoming Winnipeg-shot dramedy is about a troubled teenage girl hired to tutor an unusual boy who vows he’s actually a character that magically sprang to life from the pages of a 1952 book. So it’s easy to understand why it will need more help finding a wide audience than the popular sitcom reboot.

“It’s hard to sell any small film in any country when everybody wants to go see Thor,” admitted McCormack who, in the fantasy film, plays the protagonist’s enigmatic uncle, a patriarchal dime-store detective who also sprang to life from pulp fiction.

“But this is a really beautiful, quiet little movie that dares to be quite unique (so) even if it’s just a few weeks, I’m hoping Canadians show up.”

Taking time out from his packed schedule to promote the movie, McCormack is clearly passionate not only about Considering Love, but about all Canadian movies and entertainment. In fact, the 54-year-old thespian is so enamoured with home-grown talent, he’s hosting Beyond Famous, a television documentary airing in December that showcases the 19-year history of Canada’s Walk of Fame (of which he was inducted in 2010).

“It’s an amazing thing: when I was growing up, Canadians didn’t use the word fame. The closest thing we had to ‘famous’ was maybe some hockey players,” explained McCormack, emphasizing the importance of honouring native talent. “In the last 30 years, we’ve come a long way to celebrating ourselves.”

McCormack on Travelers

McCormack may be grabbing headlines with Will & Grace, but the Toronto-born actor is particularly proud of his new sci-fi series, Travelers.

“Even though it was always a Netflix worldwide deal from the beginning, it’s completely Canadian,” said the veteran star. “It’s something I’m as proud of as anything I’ve done.”

Canada’s cinematic hurdle

“Musically we’ve become such a global force and I think we’re making some great television,” said McCormack of Canada’s rise in entertainment. “But Canadians going to the theatre to see Canadian movies — it’s still a tough one.”

Aging up for action