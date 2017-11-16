Entertainment

Lawyers for Meek Mill trying to get him released from prison

Rapper Meek Mill, center, accompanied by his defense attorney Brian Mcmonagle arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. A Philadelphia judge has sentenced rapper Mill to two to four years in state prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — Lawyers for Meek Mill are asking for him to be released from prison and for his probation to be terminated.

Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced the rapper last week to two to four years in prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

In an appeal filed Wednesday, his lawyers make a number of arguments, including that Meek Mill's probation officer didn't recommend a prison sentence as punishment.

They say the sentence was too harsh for his offence .

On Tuesday, they asked Brinkley to step down from the case.

A day earlier, former Philadelphia 76er Julius Erving and rapper Rick Ross were among hundreds of people gathered to protest Mill's imprisonment.

Billboards and bus shelter posters reading "Stand With Meek Mill" have popped up around the city.

