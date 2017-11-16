Entertainment

Partial list of winners of 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards

Lila Downs, left, and Paul Cohen pose in the press room with the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo" at the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS — Winners of the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

— Urban music album: "Residente," Residente.

— Traditional pop vocal album: "Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo," Lila Downs.

— Rock album: "La Gran Oscilacion," Diamante Electrico.

— Alternative album: "Jei Beibi," Cafe Tacvba.

— Salsa album: "Salsa Big Band," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

— Folk album: "Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)", Natalia Lafourcade.

— Latin jazz album: "Dance of Time," Eliane Elias.

