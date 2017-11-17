The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending November 16, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
2. Walk On Water (feat. Beyoncé), Eminem
3. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
4. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
5. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) , Post Malone
6. ...Ready For It?, Taylor Swift
7. Female, Keith Urban
8. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith
9. What Lovers Do (feat. SZA), Maroon 5
10. Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift
Top Albums
1. reputation, Taylor Swift
2. Synthesis, Evanescence
3. The Thrill of It All, Sam Smith
4. From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
5. ÷, Ed Sheeran
6. What If Nothing, WALK THE MOON
7. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
8. Lambs & Lions, Chase Rice
9. Evolve, Imagine Dragons
10. Heartbreak on a Full Moon, Chris Brown
