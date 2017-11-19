List of winners at the 2017 American Music Awards
A list of the winners at the 2017 American Music Awards, held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
— Artist of the year: Bruno Mars.
— New artist of the year: Niall Horan.
— Collaboration of the year: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, "Despacito."
— Video of the year: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like."
— Tour of the year: Coldplay.
— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Bruno Mars.
— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Lady Gaga.
— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons.
— Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood.
— Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Drake.
— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars.
— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyonce.
— Favorite alternative rock artist: Linkin Park.
— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes.
— Favorite Latin artist: Shakira.
— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle.
— Favorite electronic dance music artist: The Chainsmokers.
— Top soundtrack: "Moana."
— Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Ross.
