Musicians unite at AMAs in wake of tumultuous year
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politics.
Kelly Clarkson and Pink kicked off the three-hour show Sunday with a performance
This year "was a year that tested our faith. In these moments of crisis, heroes emerged," he said. "As this year comes to a close, we look forward to 2018 with hope ... together we can unite as a people and a nation."
"Black-ish" actress Tracee Ellis Ross said the show — taking place in the wake of multiple sexual allegations against powerful men in Hollywood, the media, business and politics — would
"This is the country I know, which is of powerful women, talking about our women, talking about empowering our LGBTQ youth," said Dan Reynolds of the band Imagine Dragons, which won
Before her performance, Demi Lovato said, "There's so much hate in this world. We have to rise above and never say sorry for who you are." And while Lady Gaga performed "The Cure," a song about healing, she told the audience: "Who's gonna be there? We got to be there for each other America. Hands up!"
Gaga sang from her concert in Washington, D.C. Later in the show, she was in tears when she was named
"If you feel different ... don't you dare give up on who you are," she said.
Bruno Mars was also not in attendance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mars, who on tour in South America, picked up multiple awards, including artist of the year.
"I wish I could be partying with y'all," said Mars, who appeared in a video.
Iconic entertainer Diana Ross was
The 73-year-old was cheerful and energetic as she ran through well-known songs onstage like a veteran, singing "I'm Coming Out" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," among other hits, with her signature big hair. Foxx, Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson and others sang along, while some of Ross' grandchildren danced onstage near the end of the performance.
Pink was also impressive as she continued to show her athleticism and acrobatic skills during a second performance at the AMAs, performing from the side of a high-rise building alongside aerial dancers. The K-pop group BTS, who have a feverish and fanatic social media following, earned the night's loudest applause after they performed their song, "DNA."
Another highlight of the night came when Linkin Park — whose lead singer Chester Bennington killed himself earlier this year — won
"We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of
Selena Gomez, who had a kidney transplant this year due to her struggle with lupus, sang "Wolves" while lying on the floor in a short nightgown. Her knees, hands and forehead covered in faux bruises and blood.
Christina Aguilera was shaky when she sang a medley of Whitney Houston's songs to
Like Mars, Keith Urban also won multiple awards, including
"Absolutely you should be sharing these, my love," the country singer said as "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley passed two of the trophies to Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, who sat in the audience.
It was a memorable night for Canadian Shawn Mendes, who won
"Ed and Bruno are basically the two reasons I started singing," he said.
Former One Direction singer Niall Horan won new artist of the year; the Chainsmokers were named
DJ Khaled won
While the performers at the AMAs were evenly split between men and women, the nominees were not — a reflection of the year in pop music where male acts dominated.
