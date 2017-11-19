The Latest: Kelly Clarkson, Pink open American Music Awards
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on (all times local):
5:15 p.m.
Kelly Clarkson and Pink opened the American Music Awards with a tribute to first responders with a powerhouse vocal duet of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts." Before their performance on Sunday night in Los Angeles, Jamie Foxx stood in front of a group of first responders and said that this year "tested our faith."
The two pop singers traded vocals on the song while images from recent natural disasters played on screens behind them. They ended the duet with a hug and got a standing ovation.
___
2 a.m.
The performers at the 2017 American Music Awards are evenly split between men and women, but the nominees? Not so much.
In categories like artist of the year and
Halsey is the only female nominated for
Sunday's AMAs are a reflection of the year in pop music. No woman hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2017 until Taylor Swift and Cardi B did so in September.
Bruno Mars is the top contender at the AMAs.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
Most Popular
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Small business innovators unveil tech-driven secrets of success
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children