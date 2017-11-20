Barbra Streisand on not touring again and Netflix special

NEW YORK — If you want to see Barbra Streisand sing live, watch her upcoming Netflix special because you won't see her onstage again.

And she's not just saying it to get you to watch "Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic!" when it debuts on the streaming service this Wednesday. Streisand, who didn't tour for 27 years after forgetting the words at a show in 1967, says performing live concerts are too nerve-racking for her to consider doing them again.

She tells The Associated Press, "No I would never do another show. It's exhausting."