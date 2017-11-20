Box Office Top 20: 'Justice League' falls to $93.8 million
LOS ANGELES — "Justice League" opened even lower than Warner Bros. estimated on Sunday.
According to Monday's final tally of the weekend's box office receipts, the costly superhero ensemble pic grossed $93.8 million from 4,051 North American
It left room for the family friendly drama "Wonder" to make a surprisingly strong showing in second place with a $27.5 million launch.
"Thor: Ragnarok" fell to third place in its third weekend in
Also in weekend two, "Murder on the Orient Express" placed fifth with $13.8 million.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Justice League," Warner Bros., $93,842,239, 4,051 locations, $23,165 average, $93,842,239, 1 Week.
2. "Wonder," Lionsgate, $27,547,866, 3,096 locations, $8,898 average, $27,547,866, 1 Week.
3. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $21,669,600, 4,060 locations, $5,337 average, $247,265,770, 3 Weeks.
4. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $14,435,710, 3,575 locations, $4,038 average, $50,212,157, 2 Weeks.
5. "Murder On The Orient Express," 20th Century Fox, $13,807,562, 3,354 locations, $4,117 average, $51,735,924, 2 Weeks.
6. "The Star," Sony, $9,812,674, 2,837 locations, $3,459 average, $9,812,674, 1 Week.
7. "A Bad Moms Christmas," STX Entertainment, $7,000,378, 2,948 locations, $2,375 average, $51,022,533, 3 Weeks.
8. "Lady Bird," A24, $2,516,399, 238 locations, $10,573 average, $4,688,874, 3 Weeks.
9. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $1,102,166, 53 locations, $20,796 average, $1,536,391, 2 Weeks.
10. "Jigsaw," Lionsgate, $1,081,772, 1,201 locations, $901 average, $36,462,005, 4 Weeks.
11. "MET Opera: The Exterminating Angel (2017," Fathom Events, $950,000, 900 locations, $1,056 average, $950,000, 1 Week.
12. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $626,039, 466 locations, $1,343 average, $89,276,502, 7 Weeks.
13. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," Lionsgate, $471,319, 718 locations, $656 average, $46,649,659, 5 Weeks.
14. "Geostorm," Warner Bros., $410,166, 502 locations, $817 average, $32,669,328, 5 Weeks.
15. "Loving Vincent," Good Deed Entertainment, $403,603, 212 locations, $1,904 average, $4,641,218, 9 Weeks.
16. "Let There Be Light," Atlas Distribution Company, $362,598, 542 locations, $669 average, $6,738,588, 4 Weeks.
17. "The Florida Project," A24, $299,566, 217 locations, $1,380 average, $4,306,658, 7 Weeks.
18. "The Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $255,248, 455 locations, $561 average, $58,938,889, 9 Weeks.
19. "Only The Brave," Sony, $242,406, 363 locations, $668 average, $17,655,285, 5 Weeks.
20. "Happy Death Day," Universal, $224,815, 427 locations, $526 average, $55,398,005, 6 Weeks.
---
