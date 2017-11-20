Branagh, Friel among winners of International Emmy Awards

NEW YORK — Kenneth Branagh has won the International Emmy for Best Actor, while Anna Friel has won the Best Actress trophy at the 2017 International Emmy Awards gala in New York.

Branagh and Friel were among 11 winning performers and programs Monday night spanning eight countries: Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Branagh won for his role as Detective Kurt Wallander in the BBC drama series "Wallander." Friel was awarded for her performance as Sergeant Marcella Backland in the British series "Marcella."