Distinct CBC radio voice in Nova Scotia to fade from airwaves in January

HALIFAX — One of the most distinct radio voices in Atlantic Canada will soon fade from the airwaves.

Don Connolly of CBC Radio's Information Morning says he will retire early in the new year after four decades on the air.

The network says Connolly joined the program as an interviewer in April 1976 — racking up more than 70,000 interviews over 42 years with the show.

Connolly tells CBC he wanted to be good company for listeners to reflect the Nova Scotia they "to reflect back to them the Nova Scotia they understand and care about."

Connolly, who was born in Nova Scotia but grew up in New Brunswick, started out reading the morning news at CKBC in Bathurst, N.B., after being laid off from a weekly newspaper.

He is slated to sign off on Jan. 26.