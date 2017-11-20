Palestinian activists angry at Nick Cave over Israel show

JERUSALEM — Supporters of an international boycott movement against Israel have lashed out at rock star Nick Cave after he played in the Jewish state and accused the pro-Palestinian activists of trying to bully musicians.

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel called Cave's shows a "propaganda gift" that helps "art-wash" Israeli policies toward Palestinians.

Cave plays Monday in Tel Aviv after an almost sold out show there the night before.

The Australian musician said he faced pressure to cancel shows by the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel.

Cave said he wanted to take a "principled stand against anyone who wants to censor and silence musicians."