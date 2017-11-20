Review: David Baldacci is back with 'End Game' thriller

"End Game" (Grand Central Publishing ), by David Baldacci

Assassins Will Robie and Jessica Reel are forced to become detectives to solve a baffling disappearance in David Baldacci's latest thriller, "End Game."

When the U.S. government wants to quietly eliminate a threat, it relies on Robie and Reel to take out the target. Their boss, known as the Blue Man, takes a rare vacation to visit his hometown in a rural part of Colorado. When he disappears, his superiors call on the Robie and Reel to find out what happened. They both work better hidden and seeing the world behind a sniperscope than confronting potential suspects directly.

The citizens of the small town of Grand have issues with strangers asking questions. Both Robie and Reel have stumbled into a vast conspiracy that will probably get them killed, but they persevere for the sake of their boss.

It doesn't help that they are having personal issues. Robie has fallen in love with Reel, and he thought his feelings were reciprocated. So why is she giving him the cold shoulder?

Baldacci is a gifted storyteller, and while he has used a similar theme of taking his main characters and tossing them into a small town where they are a fish out of water and are forced to confront justice and injustice, it still works.

