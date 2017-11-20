Winning night for Canadians at American Music Awards
LOS ANGELES — It was a memorable night for a trio of Canadian nominees at this year's American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Shawn Mendes took home the
In accepting the award the 19-year-old Mendes said "Ed and Bruno are basically the two reasons I started singing."
Toronto's Drake was named favourite rap/hip-hop artist.
And Justin Bieber shared the collaboration of the year award with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for the mega hit song "Despacito."
Bieber is also featured on DJ Khaled's No. 1 hit "I'm the One," which won
