Crash report turns out to be scene for Billy Crystal film
LONG BEACH, N.Y. — A report of a car crashing into a pizza and ice cream shop on Long Island turned out to be a scene for a film starring Billy Crystal.
Police in Long Beach tell Newsday that officers and firefighters were dispatched Monday morning after someone reported a vehicle had crashed into Slices & Ices. Police department officials say they were aware that a movie was being filmed there, but had to be sure a real accident hadn't occurred.
An officer was posted at the location to direct motorists around the scene, which may have led someone to believe that there had been a crash.
Crystal grew up in a Long Beach
