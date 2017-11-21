NewsAlert: Former teen idol David Cassidy dead at 67, publicist says
LOS ANGEGLES, Calif. — Former teen idol David Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67, his publicist says.
More to come.
