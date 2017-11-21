Nielsen's top programs for Nov. 13-19
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 13-19. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Philadelphia at Dallas, NBC, 21.06 million.
2. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 15.31 million.
3. NFL Thursday Night Football: Tennessee at Pittsburgh, NBC, 13.52 million.
4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.44 million.
5. "NCIS," CBS, 13.09 million.
6. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.83 million.
7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.47 million.
8. Football Night in America, NBC, 11.40 million.
9. "Bull," CBS, 10.36 million.
10. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 10.15 million.
11. "This Is Us," NBC, 10.05 million.
12. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.98 million.
13. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 9.90 million.
14. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.70 million.
15. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.60 million.
16. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.25 million.
17. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.17 million.
18. "American Music Awards," ABC, 9.15 million
19. "Survivor," CBS, 8.85 million.
20. NFL Football: Miami at Carolina, ESPN, 8.81 million.
___
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
