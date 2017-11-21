Entertainment

Past SNL performers, staff sign statement supporting Franken

FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., listens at a committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington. A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching, saying Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 that he put his hand on her bottom as they posed for a picture at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, after he had begun his career in the Senate. Menz's allegation comes days after a Los Angeles broadcaster, Leeann Tweeden, accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)

MINNEAPOLIS — A group of women who worked alongside Al Franken on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" have signed a statement of support for the Minnesota senator.

Last week, broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken, a Democrat, of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour in 2006. Another woman says he placed his hand on her buttocks while posing for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

Thirty-six women signed the SNL statement supporting Franken, including performers Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, and many behind-the-scenes staff.

The statement released Friday calls Franken's conduct toward Tweeden "stupid and foolish," but says the women know Franken as "a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honourable public servant." It says none of the women have ever experienced improper behaviour from Franken.

