Country music star Trace Adkins to lead Centaur parade

SHREVEPORT, La. — Country music star Trace Adkins will serve as grand marshal for the Krewe of Centaur's 2018 Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport.

Multiple media outlets report Wednesday that Adkins, a native of Sarepta, Louisiana, will ride on Saturday, Feb. 8, in the parade with the theme "Centaur Goes to the Library."

The Grammy-nominated Adkins is known for hits "You're Gonna Miss This," ''Songs About Me," ''Every Light In The House," and "Ladies Love Country Boys." He has sold more than 11 million albums in his 25-year career.