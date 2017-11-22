Diplo says planning historic concert in Cuba wasn't easy
LOS ANGELES — Globe-trotting EDM star Diplo recently checked another locale off his performance wish-list: Cuba.
In March 2016, the Grammy-winning producer-DJ and his trio Major Lazer became one of the first American acts to take advantage of easing travel restrictions by staging a free concert in Havana.
But pulling off the historic show was no easy task.
Diplo says his team spent roughly 18 months planning the show. The extraordinary performance is documented in the film "Give Me Future," which premiered on Apple Music last week.
Earlier this month the Trump administration imposed travel and commerce restrictions on Cuba that will make it harder for Americans to visit the island nation. Diplo says he hopes to perform another show in Cuba.
